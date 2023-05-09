CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.
CNB Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:CCNEP opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50.
About CNB Financial
