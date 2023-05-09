Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 531 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.67.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,783. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

