Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Price Performance

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

3M stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.59. 787,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

