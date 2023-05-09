Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Workday by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $180.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,796. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $206.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.13.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.97.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

