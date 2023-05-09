Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,861 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,307. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.48, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

