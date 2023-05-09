Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,472 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,884,000 after buying an additional 2,565,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $8,872,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,509,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,061 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. 3,337,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,981,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $13.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

