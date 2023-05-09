Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 15,508 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 544,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 65,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 95,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 664,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 185,343 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.71. 22,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,102. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.