Cohen Lawrence B Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.5% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

KO stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,345,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942,656. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $274.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,398 shares of company stock worth $35,011,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

