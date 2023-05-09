Cohen Lawrence B Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $152.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.80 and its 200-day moving average is $145.05. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $411.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.13.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

