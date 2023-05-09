Cohen Lawrence B Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58. The firm has a market cap of $142.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

