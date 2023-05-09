Cohen Lawrence B Purchases Shares of 5,995 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.63. 3,342,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,348,568. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.13. The stock has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

