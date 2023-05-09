Cohen Lawrence B Purchases Shares of 9,350 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000. United Rentals accounts for 1.7% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $340.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.55.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

