Cohen Lawrence B Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.50. The company had a trading volume of 208,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.37 and its 200-day moving average is $190.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

