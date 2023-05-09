Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of COLB opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,410,000 after buying an additional 115,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after buying an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,721,000 after buying an additional 146,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,895,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,365,000 after purchasing an additional 283,193 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

