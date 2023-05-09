CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Lowered to $8.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of CommScope from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. CommScope has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.60%. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

