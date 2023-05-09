Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Issue — Dividend of $0.12

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SID traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 1,919,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,319. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.