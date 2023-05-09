Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Issue — Dividend of $0.12

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:SID traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 1,919,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,319. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
