Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,994.17 ($25.16).
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,625 ($20.50) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.97) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.13) to GBX 2,200 ($27.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Compass Group Stock Performance
CPG opened at GBX 2,058 ($25.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3,284.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,568.75 ($19.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,116 ($26.70). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,008.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,932.01.
Compass Group Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Carol Arrowsmith sold 1,027 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,948 ($24.58), for a total transaction of £20,005.96 ($25,244.11). 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
Recommended Stories
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.