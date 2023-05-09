Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $310.00 million-$340.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.30 million.

Computer Task Group Stock Down 3.4 %

CTG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 33,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,809. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com cut Computer Task Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.