Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Michelangelo Volpi Sells 637,268 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Confluent Stock Down 1.0 %

CFLT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,444,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,653. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.94. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

