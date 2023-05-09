Conflux Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $709.28 million and approximately $124.65 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,479.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00286436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.33 or 0.00557980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00068828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00442099 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000938 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00144941 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,789,845,794 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,789,732,920.8046184 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.25007859 USD and is down -9.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $131,441,508.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

