Connolly Sarah T. Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $296.60. 715,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,704. The company has a market cap of $216.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.00 and its 200-day moving average is $272.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

