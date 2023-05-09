Connolly Sarah T. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.94. 1,484,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.78. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.33.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
