Connolly Sarah T. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.94. 1,484,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.78. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.