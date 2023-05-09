Connolly Sarah T. Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.3% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,206 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,997 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Up 2.4 %

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

CRM stock traded up $4.73 on Tuesday, hitting $202.63. 3,686,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,812,090. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $202.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $198.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 942.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

