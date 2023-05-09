Connolly Sarah T. Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.7 %

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Shares of UL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

