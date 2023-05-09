ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $100.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

