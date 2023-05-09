Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CSTM opened at $15.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. Constellium has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Constellium by 65.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Constellium by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

