Copa (CPA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. Copa had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 11.74%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Copa Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CPA stock opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.31. Copa has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.88.

Copa Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Copa by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPA. Cowen boosted their price objective on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Featured Stories

