Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

CRF opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.95. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 50,822 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

