Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance
CRF opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.95. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF)
