Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Lowered to $76.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Corteva by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.