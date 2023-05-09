Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coty also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.38-0.39 EPS.

Coty Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. 2,762,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

