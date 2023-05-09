Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Hits $73.41 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $73.41 million and $21.96 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003605 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000650 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap's DEX."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

