Critical Review: Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) & Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN)

Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Sun Education Group and Arco Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Arco Platform 0 3 1 0 2.25

Arco Platform has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.1% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Arco Platform shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Golden Sun Education Group and Arco Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform $343.87 million 1.98 $7.65 million $0.13 93.85

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Sun Education Group and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform 2.15% 4.99% 1.65%

Summary

Arco Platform beats Golden Sun Education Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience. The Supplemental segment is involved primarily in English as a second language, technological solutions for communication, Learning Management System platform, and content to develop socio emotional skills. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

