Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0656

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and $7.29 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00055457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00037579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019037 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.