Cronos Reaches One Day Volume of $6.54 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $6.54 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00037382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.