CS Disco (LAW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect CS Disco to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. CS Disco has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 million. On average, analysts expect CS Disco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:LAW opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CS Disco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.