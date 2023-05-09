CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.45

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 83042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

CVB Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.36.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 40.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,917 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CVB Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Further Reading

