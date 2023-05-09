CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.6% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.