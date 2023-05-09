DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $89.21, but opened at $97.16. DaVita shares last traded at $101.43, with a volume of 726,504 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,998,000 after acquiring an additional 67,216 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after acquiring an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Up 12.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

