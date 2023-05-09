DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Trading Down 0.5%

DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51. 252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

DB Gold Short ETN Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DB Gold Short ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DB Gold Short ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 16.74% of DB Gold Short ETN worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DB Gold Short ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DB Gold Short ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.