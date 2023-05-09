DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Stock Price Up 200%

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 200% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 2,986,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 543% from the average daily volume of 464,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

DeepMarkit Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.47.

About DeepMarkit

(Get Rating)

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.