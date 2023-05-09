DeepOnion Price Down 28.9% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $694,522.06 and $55.53 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,917,446 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

