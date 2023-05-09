Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $418.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.55.
Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2 %
DE stock opened at $380.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.88 and its 200-day moving average is $411.10.
Institutional Trading of Deere & Company
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
