Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 120.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.10. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.55.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.