Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.33. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,017,155.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $46,968.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,017,155.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,858,000 after buying an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,648,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,009,000 after purchasing an additional 273,793 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DNLI shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.