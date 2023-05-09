Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $113.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $11.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.07. 1,438,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,730. DaVita has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $106.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.