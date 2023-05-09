Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $113.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.
DaVita Stock Performance
Shares of DaVita stock traded up $11.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.07. 1,438,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,730. DaVita has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $106.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Insider Activity
In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
