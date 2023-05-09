Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Target Price to $56.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.27.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.9 %

BWA stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Tobam purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

