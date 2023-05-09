Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Declares $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

Devon Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 143.1% annually over the last three years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Devon Energy stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

