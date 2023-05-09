Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) EVP Sells $414,351.24 in Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $49.17. 13,760,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,604,396. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

