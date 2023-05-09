Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,738.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

