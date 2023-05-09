DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $47,234.67 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,823.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55.

DexCom Trading Down 0.4 %

DXCM stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.72. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $126.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Cowen upped their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.